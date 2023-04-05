AJP Stages Protest against Toll Gate Tax Hike in Assam’s Nagaon

Assam Jatiya Parishad on Wednesday staged a protest in Nagaon against the recent hike in toll gate tax.

AJP workers took to streets near Raha toll gate demanding for cancelation of tax hike.

The protesters opposed central government decision to hike toll gate tax that came into effect from April 1 this year.

Notably, before the end of financial year 2022-23, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had decided to hike in toll rates across Assam effective from April 1.

NHAI revised rates were fixed for seven toll gates including Raha toll gate that were operation in Assam.

The charge for Raha Toll Gate at Khaigarh was fixed at Rs 115 instead of Rs 110 from cars, jeeps, vans, light motor vehicles for a single journey. The toll fee for light commercial vehicles and light goods vehicles has been increased from Rs 175 to Rs 185 for a single journey. For two-axle trucks and buses the toll rate has been increased from Rs 370 to Rs 390.

It may be mentioned that the government had already increased the toll tax by 15% last year affecting April 1, 2022 hence 15% increase in toll tax every year will have a significant impact on the prices of both essential and non-essential goods in the state.