Separate Accidents In Assam Claims 1 Life, Leaves 5 Injured

In a tragic incident that took place at Lamsakhang in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong, a woman lost her life in a train collision on Monday.
The collision resulted in the woman’s body being severely impacted by the train’s force.
The deceased identified as Savita Chatnami was a resident of Lamsakhang market.
Another distressing accident occurred in Karimganj's Cheragi village, involving a pickup vehicle losing control and colliding with a bike.
This incident left five individuals, including children, with serious injuries. The injured have been admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital.
The pickup vehicle fled the scene after causing the accident. However, the police managed to seized the vehicle at the auction market.