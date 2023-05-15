Assam: 11 Injured In Major Road Mishap In Raha

At least 11 people sustained grave injuries in a major road mishap that took place in Assam’s Raha on Monday evening.
As per initial reports, a brand new Hyundai Verna and an auto-rickshaw collided causing the accident. Witnesses said that the auto-rickshaw was attempting to cross the four-lane road when the Verna rammed into it. The incident took place along the national highway at Saragaon in Raha in the Nagaon district of Assam.
In the resulting accident, the auto-rickshaw carrying 10 passengers and the driver of the Verna sustained major injuries. All of the injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby infirmary for treatment.
According to information received, the auto-rickshaw had registration number AS 02 E 6469, while the Verna did not even have a number plate.
Local police reportedly arrived late at the scene, as mentioned by an onlooker. They have taken over the situation. The impact of the crash was so huge that it left the auto rickshaw in a mangled state.
According to an eyewitness, those injured included several women, all of whom were returning from a religious gathering when the auto-rickshaw was hit.
He said, “The people in the auto-rickshaw are all residents of our village. They were returning from a religious recitation when the auto rickshaw was hit by a car as it tried to cross the divider. A total of 11 people have been injured in the incident.”
“Most of the victims have sustained grave injuries and we are unable to say what their condition is at the moment. We immediately rushed them to a hospital in Nagaon. We called in the police and ambulances but both services were late in arriving, “he added.