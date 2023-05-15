Assam: 11 Injured In Major Road Mishap In Raha

At least 11 people sustained grave injuries in a major road mishap that took place in Assam’s Raha on Monday evening.

As per initial reports, a brand new Hyundai Verna and an auto-rickshaw collided causing the accident. Witnesses said that the auto-rickshaw was attempting to cross the four-lane road when the Verna rammed into it. The incident took place along the national highway at Saragaon in Raha in the Nagaon district of Assam.