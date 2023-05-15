Three Persons of Family From Nepal Die in Road Accident in Assam's Sadiya

At least three persons of a family from Nepal were killed while two other were critically injured after a head on collision between a Bolero pickup van and Dumper truck on National Highway 115 at Bokapathar in Assam’s Sadiya district on Monday morning.
The deceased persons have been identified as Binod Sonar (Father), Dalmaya Sonar (Mother), Dil Bahadur Sonar (Son).
According to initial information, the family reached Sadiya on Monday morning from Nepal. They were on their way to attend a relative's wedding in Sadiya.
Meanwhile, two other passengers in the Bolero pickup whose identities have not been ascertained were sent to Tinsukia for better medication.