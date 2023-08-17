Missing Cop’s Body Found Floating in Assam’s Nagaon

The half-decomposed body of a missing police official was found floating in the premises of the 9th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Nagaon’s Barhampur on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Atul Bairagi, posted at 9th APBn, who had been missing since August 15.
His half-decomposed body was found floating in the water on the APBn premises today morning.
Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body in the presence of the magistrate.
Further details awaited.
Last month, the body of the youth that went missing in Siloni River in Assam’s Karbi Anglong was found at Longso Kangthu Eco-Tourism Park..
The body of the youth, identified as Abhinash Roy, was found floating in the danger spot of the river by the forest department officials who were in charge of the park.
The forest officials, after finding the body, informed the police of Manja Police Station.
It was learnt that Abhinash, a resident of ASEB colony in Diphu, came to the eco-tourism park with his friends on Sunday, however, he, unfortunately, fell into the danger spot of the river while bathing with them, his friends stated.