Assam: 2 Held With 37 Containers Of Drugs In Kaliabor

Two drug traffickers were apprehended by the police in Assam's Kaliabor town with a substantial quantity of illicit narcotics, according to reports on Monday.
As per the reports, the smuggler duo was apprehended by officials from right outside the Kaliabor Police Station near Bagori. According to the police, they were caught red-handed in possession of the contraband substances in the raid that was carried out based on specific information.
Meanwhile, the two individuals apprehended by the police in connection with the matter were identified as Sukur Ali and Ghiasuddin.
Officials further mentioned that they seized 37 containers filled with the suspected narcotics that were subsequently seized. Additionally, a motorcycle was also seized from the duo, the police said.