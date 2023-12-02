Assam: 4 Houses Gutted, Multiple Injured In Arson Attack By Land Sharks

At least four houses were reduced to ashes and multiple persons were injured in an alleged arson attack carried out by a gang of land mafia at Juria under Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday early morning.
According to information received, the suspected gang members carried out the arson attack in an attempt to unlawfully take possession of the land that belonged to two individuals residing in the area. The incident was reported from Sutipar village.
During the unprecedented attack by the malefactors, four houses were completely gutted and at least six persons were injured including women and children.
Sources informed that the properties that were targeted were owned by Rahim Uddin and Abdul Rashid. The gang members also assaulted individuals who tried to resist, causing injuries.
It is learned that the attack was executed by a gang of land mafia members under the leadership of a person named Faizul Islam.
Following the incident, the police were informed and an investigation into the incident was initiated.
Recently, an alleged land mafia was injured in a police encounter that took place at a locality in Guwahati city.
The accused individual, identified as Ramen Madahi, sustained bullet injury on his right leg during a late night police operation. According to the police, Madahi is a known land grabber and is one of the kingpins of the racket. He is a resident of Lalung Gaon in Lakhra.
The confrontation occurred when a joint team from Crime Branch and Basistha PS was carrying out searches based on information provided by the arrested individuals in order to locate additional suspects.
Madahi, upon learning about the police operation, attempted to escape but got shot in the leg, rendering him immobile.
Following the incident, the injured land mafia was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and was receiving treatment under police guard.