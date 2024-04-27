Assam: 5-Year-Old Boy Fatally Run Over By Tractor In Kaliabor

A five-year-old child lost his life after being run over by a tractor in Kaliabor within Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday morning.
According to sources, the young boy, identified as Muzakir Alam, was playing near the road close to a brick quarry where his father works. The unfortunate mishap occurred just moments after the tractor departed from the quarry.
Reports indicate that while engrossed in play, the child inadvertently wandered towards the road and was run over by the passing tractor.
The local community has been left reeling by the loss, with allegations surfacing that the quarry management may be attempting to conceal details surrounding the accident in order to protect the tractor involved.
Upon receiving news of the incident, local police arrived at the scene and recovered the child's body for post-mortem.