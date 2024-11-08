Assam: 7 Injured In BJP-Congress Clash In Poll-Bound Samaguri

A violent clash erupted between Congress and BJP supporters in Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday, resulting in injuries to at least seven people, sources said.
The incident reportedly took place near the BJP office in Salmari Bazar when Congress supporters were returning from a meeting. Both sides engaged in physical confrontation, resulting in immediate injuries, sources informed.
The injured persons were rushed to the Kawoimari Hospital for immediate medical attention. As per sources, four of the injured were BJP supporters, while three were Congress supporters.
The individuals injured in the clash include Congress workers Kamal Uddin, Alal Uddin, and Abdul Hasim. While the BJP members were Abu Hanif, Abu Taheer, Din Islam, and Abdul Rahman.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Jitu Goswami visited the hospital following the incident. Speaking to the media, Goswami expressed his displeasure and warned the Congress that if the situation is not controlled, the BJP will take further action, possibly holding a silent protest.