Love Behind Bars? Parliamentary Panel Urges Govt to Recriminalize Adultery

The panel's report advocates for a gender-neutral approach, urging equal liability for both parties involved, thereby challenging the Supreme Court's landmark 2018 ruling that deemed adultery should not be treated as a criminal act.

In revisiting this legal perspective, the parliamentary panel seeks to overturn the 2018 decision by asserting the imperative to protect the institution of marriage. This stance directly contradicts the Supreme Court's rationale, particularly as articulated by Justice (as he was then) D.Y. Chandrachud, who emphasized a married woman's autonomy to make her own sexual choices.