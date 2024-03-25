Assam: Car Bursts Into Flame After Collision, Passengers Survive

A dreadful accident unfolded on Monday at Samaguri town centre in Assam's Nagaon as a privately owned vehicle erupted into flames following a head-on collision with a container truck. The incident occurred amidst the busy traffic on the thoroughfare, intensifying concerns over road safety in the region.
Eyewitnesses reported that the collision occurred when the container truck veered off course, leading to a direct collision with the oncoming personal vehicle. Locals rushed to the scene promptly, aided by firefighting units, to contain the blaze and provide assistance to those involved in the accident.
As a result of the accident, two occupants of the private vehicle, a Hyundai Verna, sustained injuries and were promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The severity of their injuries remains undisclosed at this time.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the container truck emerged on the wrong side of the road after refueling at a petrol pump at Rangagorah leading to the tragic incident. Efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the deviation and any potential factors contributing to the accident.
Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, with a focus on the actions of both the container truck driver and the co-pilot who reportedly tried to flee from the scene, but were chased down by the locals and apprehended. Road safety measures and the enforcement of traffic regulations are likely to come under renewed scrutiny following this tragic event.
The incident has prompted renewed calls for enhanced safety measures along Samaguri, highlighting the urgent need for improved infrastructure and stricter adherence to road safety protocols.