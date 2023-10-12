Assam: ADP College Student Commits Suicide in Nagaon

In yet another shocking incident, an undergraduate student of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College in Assam’s Nagaon district committed suicide inside her hostel room on Thursday.
According to sources, the deceased, identified as Marjaan Begum, was a third-semester student in the college. She had been ill for a few days and went for a health check-up today morning, however, after returning from the hospital, she took the extreme step.
Meanwhile, the reason behind her drastic step is yet to be known.
Earlier in March, a medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room. The boy identified as Kamal Brahma was a medical student at Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in Diphu under the Karbi Anglong district.
Stressed over his poor performance in the semester exams, the first-year MBBS student allegedly took the extreme step to end his life last night, a source informed.
