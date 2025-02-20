Assam: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain Attacked in Rupahihat; Security Opens Fire in Air

In a shocking incident, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked by miscreants at Natun Bazar in Rupahihat while on his way to attend a Congress workers' meeting in Gunabari on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to reports, a group of individuals with their faces covered in black cloth waved black flags at the MP before launching the attack. The miscreants also assaulted his bodyguard, further escalating the situation.

To bring the situation under control, Hussain’s security personnel fired warning shots in the air, ensuring the MP’s safety and preventing any major harm.

The incident has triggered heightened tensions in the area, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

Also Read: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain Accuses BJP Workers of Hooliganism