Subscribe

0

Assam Top Stories

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain Accuses BJP Workers of Hooliganism

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain accuses BJP workers of hooliganism, threats, and intimidation outside his home at night, and has filed a police complaint.

author-image
Pratidin Time
Updated On
New Update
Congress MP Rakibul Hussain Accuses BJP Workers of Hooliganism

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain Accuses BJP Workers of Hooliganism

In a serious allegation, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has accused BJP workers of engaging in hooliganism outside his residence on Tuesday night.

Filing a formal complaint at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station, Hussain has called for immediate action. "This behaviour is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of democracy. If this continues, I will leave politics altogether," he declared, visibly upset.

According to the FIR lodged by Hussain, the individuals, identified as Sagar Bora, Jayanta Bora, Numan Islam, Dipangm Gayan, Mukadash Ali, Pulak Das, and several unidentified others, intimidated him, made threats, and used obscene language.

Hussain, who shared a video of the incident with the media, explained that the situation had escalated to a point where he felt his personal safety was at risk. In a bid to alert the authorities, he even sent a message to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 1 AM, urging swift intervention.

Assam police Himanta Biswa Sarma Hooliganism bjp workers Rakibul Hussain