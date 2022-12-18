GMCH Student Conferred With Prestigious Dr. John Berry White Award

A medical student at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati was on Sunday nominated to receive the prestigious Dr. John Berry White award.

The medical student from GMCH, nominated for the award, was identified as Ananya Chakraborty. According to reports, she is the best MBBS student at GMCH for 2022.

Along with the prestigious award, Chakraborty will reportedly receive prize money amounting to Rs five lakhs.

It may be noted that the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) has conferred the prestigious award on her.

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had during an address at the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh announced the introduction of the award this year.