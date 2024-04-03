Assam: Drug Peddler Held With Over 500 Grams Heroin In Nagaon

Assam police on Tuesday night apprehended a drug peddler and seized 576 grams of heroin from his possession in Nagaon district.
Acting on specific information, a team of Nagaon police intercepted a bus under Kathiatoli police outpost and apprehended the person. Upon searching, the police recovered 46 soap boxes containing 576 grams of illicit heroin.
The identity of the arrested individual couldn’t be established.
Earlier in the day, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 3, Fancy Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station, resulting in the apprehension of two habitual women drug peddlers and the seizure of various incriminating items.
During the raid, the STF recovered 70 vials suspected to contain heroin, with a total weight of 94 grams, along with two mobile phones, five empty vials, and a sum of Rs. 830 in cash.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Musstt. Alimon Begum (26 years old) and Musstt. Sukurjan Begum (23 years old).