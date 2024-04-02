Drugs Worth Over Rs 12 Crore Seized In Separate Ops In Assam, Mizoram

In a collaborative effort, the police and Assam Rifles conducted a successful raid in Mizoram. They seized a significant amount of heroin valued at crores of rupees from the Champai district.
The confiscated heroin, weighing 1.777 kg, was cleverly concealed in 150 soap boxes. The market value of the seized heroin is estimated to be Rs 12,43,90,000. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the supplier attempted to flee, abandoning their scooty at the scene. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
In a separate incident, a bike thief was apprehended in Golaghat while in possession of drugs. The police pursued and successfully detained the thief, identified as Ajay Singh. He was found with eight containers of heroin allegedly transported from Dimapur.
The alleged thief attempted to evade authorities but was captured during an attempt to escape at a traffic signal. Unfortunately, a policeman sustained serious injuries during the apprehension.
Meanwhile, the police launched an anti-drug operation in Santoshpur, Chapar town, located in Dhubri district. The raid resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs and ganja.
A total of 29 containers filled with drugs and ganja were confiscated during the operation. Additionally, a trafficker named Jahan Ali was arrested in connection with the incident. Investigations by law enforcement are ongoing.
However, in both busts, the estimated amount of the intoxicants is suspected to be in Lakhs.