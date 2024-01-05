Assam: Elderly Man Mauled To Death By Royal Bengal Tiger In Nagaon

An elderly man lost his life in an attack by a Royal Bengal tiger in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday morning.
The incident was reported from Bhelagaon village in Nonoi, sources informed, adding that the deceased man has been identified as Palon Saikia.
It is learned that the man was attacked and killed this morning while he was walking towards his home.
Meanwhile, locals have gathered in the area and also informed forest officials. The tiger is still believed to be on the prowl.
Earlier last month, the body of a rhino was recovered at the Orang National Park in with clear bite marks, indicating that animal was attacked by a tiger.
The carcass was reportedly recovered after the forest guards who were on duty spotted it near the Roumari camp inside the Orang National Park.