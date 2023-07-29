Assam: Fake Currency Printing Machine Seized In Nagaon, 1 Held

Nagaon Police busted a fake currency printing racket and seized a printing machine in an operation in Assam’s Kachua of Nagaon district, reports emerged on Saturday.
A suspect identified as Sahidul Islam was arrested by the police from Uzanmari area of Nagaon during the operation.
As per reports, police seized a hefty amount of fake currency amounting to Rs. 1.62 lakh from Islam’s possession. A fake currency printing machine was also confiscated during the operation.
Further investigation to unearth more facts in the matter is underway.
Earlier on July 27, one person named Babul Hussain was arrested in Guwahati’s Garchuk area for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency notes.
As per reports, around Rs 2 lakhs Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were recovered in the operation carried out based on specific inputs from informants by the Guwahati police.