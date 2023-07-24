Assam: Health Official Held Under Graft Charges in Nagaon

Continuing their drive against corruption, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a government health official in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday under bribery charges.
The health official has been identified as Nabajyoti Bhuyan, a junior assistant employed at the Joint Director of Health Services in Nagaon.
He was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption cell after he accepted demanded money from the complainant for issuing license for opening a physiotherapy clinic.
Taking to twitter, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Nabajyoti Bhuyan, Jr Assistant, O/O Jt Director Health Services, Nagaon immediately after he accepted Rs. 10000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing license for opening a physiotherapy clinic.”
Last week, the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped and arrested red-handed a government employee in Nagaon district.
The arrested person was identified as Bipul Mech, a junior assistant who was employed at the Block Education Extension Officer’s (BEEO) office in Nagaon’s Laokhowa.
Bipul was arrested in front of Jayshree Cinema Hall in Nagaon town by the team of officials of the anti-corruption cell. He had allegedly accepted bribe from the complainant for processing of his transfer petition.