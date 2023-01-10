Assam: Kampur Police's Raid Against Fake Notes Ends In 3 Detentions

Kampur Police in Assam on Tuesday carried out an eviction drive at Raha in Nagaon during which fake Indian currency notes were seized.

The operation was carried out based on specific inputs, officials informed. As many as three persons were detained by the police during the raids, they added.

Kampur Police identified those detained during the drive as Anarul Ali, Najrul Islam and Sahab Uddin. Officials informed that fake currency printing machines and fake notes were recovered from the possession of all three.

In a massive search operation conducted by the police, large number of fake notes were seized and four persons were arrested in Assam’s Mangaldoi in May, last year.

According to police reports, four persons were travelling from Guwahati to Tezpur in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01 AF 9389. The police seized five mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Sahed Ali Sheikh, Rabiyul Hussain, Manowar Hussain and Sohidul Mandal. All the four arrested persons were from Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

Earlier that month, Assam police seized fake currency notes amounting to Rs 24,000 in Jorabat under Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

One person was arrested in connection to it. Police also recovered around 27 kg of ganja from his possession. The arrested individual was identified as Namuddin.