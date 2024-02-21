Assam: Labourer Dies After Falling from Under-Construction Flyover In Kampur

A labourer tragically died after falling of an under-constuction flyover at Kampur located under Assam's Nagaon district on Wednesday morning.
According to sources, the laborer was working at the construction site when he accidentally tripped and fell off the flyover, resulting in a fatal outcome.
The deceased has been identified as one Dipankar.
Following the incident, local police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident.
