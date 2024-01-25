Nagaland: Landslide At Coal Mine Claims Lives Of 6 Assam Labourers

At least six coal mine workers from Assam died in a tragic mishap at a colliery in the border town of Merapani in Nagaland, reports on Thursday claimed.
The workers were involved in mining activities at the coal mine when a landslide occurred, trapping the six workers to death. In the same incident, four other labourers sustained injuries of varying extent and their condition is currently said to be critical.
The identities of three labourers out of the six deceased were established. They were Majibur Ali, Kamal Chetry, and Bishal Thapa.
Meanwhile, all six of the deceased are reportedly residents of Sonapur which falls under Sarupathar in the Dhansiri sub-division of Assam's Golaghat district.
The coal mine where the tragic incident took place is situated in Nagaland's Risayan. The coal mine reportedly employed over 10 labourers.
The four injured workers were immediately rushed to a hospital in Dimapur in Nagaland.
It may be noted that Merapani is a town and a subdivision of Golaghat district in Assam and Nagaland. Half of Merapani lies in the Wokha district of Nagaland, while the other half lies in Golaghat.
Further details are awaited.