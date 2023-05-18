Assam: Major Reshuffle In Nagaon Police, 148 Personnel Transferred

As many as 148 police personnel in the Nagaon Police force in Assam were transferred in a major reshuffle. The transfer order came from the office of the superintendent of Nagaon Police and will be effective immediately.
The order dated May 17, numbered 1203 read, "In the interest of public service and as per decision of district level board for transfer and posting and in exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of Assam Police Act 2007, the following HC-WUBC of this DEF are transferred and posted as shown against each of their names with immediate effect."
Here is a list of the transfers: