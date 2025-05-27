Assam Man Detained Again Over ‘Illegal Bangladeshi’ Tag; Family Questions Citizenship Doubt

In a fresh case sparking public concern, Assam Police have once again detained 54-year-old Taher Ali from Goroimari village in the Rupahihat constituency, alleging he is an illegal Bangladeshi national. The arrest was carried out on the night of May 23 by personnel from the Kaliabor's Ullani Police Station.

Advertisment

Taher Ali, son of Abdul Hussain, is no stranger to such allegations. He was previously arrested in 2015 and sent to a detention camp on similar grounds, but was released in 2019 after being cleared. His re-arrest has triggered widespread distress among family members and locals, who question the basis of the claim.

“If all thirteen siblings born to the same Indian parents are citizens, how can just one be declared a foreigner?” asked the family, expressing deep frustration over what they call repeated harassment by the state authorities.

Since the arrest, the family claims they have not been informed about Taher Ali’s current location, further intensifying their anxiety.

Local residents have rallied behind the family, urging the government to intervene and stop harassing Indian citizens in the name of identifying illegal migrants. They have demanded Taher Ali’s immediate and unconditional release, asserting that such actions undermine the dignity and rights of law-abiding individuals.

This case has once again brought attention to the contentious issues of citizenship verification, NRC-related detentions, and the treatment of suspected illegal immigrants in Assam.

Also Read: BSF Deportation Sparks Border Standoff at Assam's Mankachar; BGB Claims 'Not Our Citizens'