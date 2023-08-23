Assam: Man Detained for Posting Morphed Photo of Prominent Person

A man was detained by Nagaon Police in Assam for uploading a morphed photograph of a prominent person from the state on social media. This was informed by Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday evening.
This comes after the morphed photograph was making rounds on social media after it was uploaded by the miscreant, identified as Anupal Dutta, with several concerned netizens reacting and tagging Assam Police to take action against the accused.
The DGP informed that the photo has been taken down from the account urging others not to repost the screenshots of the photograph deferring to modesty of a woman.
Meanwhile, the name of the prominent person has been withheld keeping in view the privacy of the person and severity of the crime.
Taking to 'X' platform, GP Singh wrote, "Reference morphed photo of a prominent person posted by one Anupal Dutta - He has been detained by @nagaonpolice The post has been deleted. However, considering privacy request of the said prominent person, we are taking lawful action without impinging on her privacy. I request people not to repost the screenshots etc deferring to modesty of a woman."
It may be mentioned that similar incidents are happening with several women from Assam and other states after the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology which is being misused by the miscreants to generate deepfakes of girls who are unaware of the matter.
Last month, an incident of AI-generated deepfakes came to light after a girl took to social media to inform the masses about how her own school classmate tried to sell her deepfakes to numerous boys in exchange for money.
The matter raised serious concerns among the citizens that the clueless girls, who are being targeted, will be left traumatized for life.
Sharing any photographs on social media platforms has now become difficult for girls as no one has any idea if the person selling the deepfakes is one of their friends or close ones.