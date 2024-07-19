Assam Man Returning From Chennai Mysteriously Disappears At Train Station

A 58-year-old man travelling from Chennai to Lanka in Assam inexplicably went missing from a railway station in between, as per reports on Friday.
Suraj Ali, who hails from Simlai Pathar village which is located in the Lanka subdivision of the Nagaon district in Assam, had relocated to Chennai some time ago.
Ali went to Chennai in search of employment about two months ago. He had been living there since. On the evening of July 15 (Monday), he had taken a train back to Nagaon.
However, on the way back, Ali mysteriously went missing after getting off the train while it was halted at the Durgapur Railway Station in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.
Speaking about the incident, Ali's son told reporters, "My father had gone to Tamil Nadu for work two months ago. He was returning on July 15 and boarded a train at 6 pm. The next day the train made a halt at Durgapur Station where he got down. We have not seen him since."
Meanwhile, four of Ali's companions who were travelling with him reached their homes. They proceeded to file a complaint with the Lanka Police and the Railway Police. A search operation is expected to be initiated for Ali and we await more details.