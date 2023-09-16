Assam Man Serves Spiked Food To In-Law's Family; Nine Hospitalized

A man identified as the brother-in-law of a family is suspected of serving spiked food to nine family members, leaving them intoxicated and ill. The incident was reported at Rupohihat under Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday.
According to sources, the accused brother-in-law, identified as Riyazuddin, allegedly tampered with their food (Jhal Muri – a street snack), resulting in intoxication and blurry vision who consumed it.
As many as nine family members, including children, fell ill soon after - all of whom experienced nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. They were admitted to Nagaon Medical College Hospital for medical attention.
One of the victims, who gained consciousness, later lodged a complaint against Riyazuddin. No arrest has been made so far.
Recently, as many as 45 people including children fell severely ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a religious function in Assam’s Baksa.
According to sources, the affected individuals consumed chickpea and mung bean which was distributed as prasad in the function. Thereafter, they started to experience vomiting and diarrhea. All of them were then rushed for medical treatment and were admitted to Mushalpur Hospital.