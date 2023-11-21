Assam: Most Wanted Drug Mafia Injured In Police Firing

One of the most sought-after drug mafia members was wounded by police gunfire in Assam's Nagaon after he allegedly attempted to escape from police custody on Monday night.
The malefactor in question has been identified as Hekmat Ali.
In response to specific information, the Assam Police conducted a search at Hekmat Ali's home and confiscated large amounts of brown sugar, as well as a vehicle and several items that could be used as evidence.
According to initial reports, the notorious drug kingpin has been carrying out his unlawful operations while deceiving the authorities for an extended period of time.
Ali is currently receiving medical care for his injuries at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he has been admitted.