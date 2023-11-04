Assam: Nagaland Couple, 2 Others Held With Fake Notes In Nagaon

A man, his wife and two others were detained by police in Assam's Nagaon in an operation against fake Indian currency notes, officials informed on Saturday.
Preliminary reports from Nagaon stated that the incident was reported from Simaluguri village near Kampur which falls under Kachua Police Station.
Officials carried out a raid based on information of a fake currency notes printing and distribution racket being operational in the region when the couple and two others were detained.
Several wads of cash, possibly fake currency notes, along with a fake currency printing machine was seized from the four accused during the raid, said the police officials.
Officials also informed that the detained husband and wife are originally from neighbouring state Nagaland. The names of all the accused are yet to be released by the police.
They also mentioned that apart from the couple, the raiding team also picked up two more people from the scene and all of them are being held at the moment for questioning in connection with the matter.
Further details regarding the seized amount, and the details of the detained individuals are awaited.