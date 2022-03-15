BJP, Cong Leaders Join AAP After Landslide Win In Punjab

After Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, several BJP and Congress leaders from Haryana joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Among those who joined AAP are former BJP MLA Umesh Agarwal and ex-minister and senior Congress leader Bijendra Singh.

Other leaders include former Samalkha MLA (Independent) Ravindra Kumar, Jagat Singh (Congress), Ashok Mittal (BSP), Amandeep Singh Waraich (BJP), Brahm Singh Gurjar (BJP), Sardar Gurlal Singh (a sarpanch in Haryana).

Additionally, INLD leader and former Haryana minister Balbir Singh Saini also joined the AAP.

The joining ceremony was held in the presence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, party Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta, and national secretary Pankaj Gupta at party headquarters.

"After the Punjab elections, people across the country are feeling a need for change. Haryana, which is placed between Delhi and Punjab, also wants change,” AAP MP Sushil Gupta told the media.

"Like Delhi, Punjab has chosen work-oriented politics, leaving aside the politics of religion and caste. The Aam Aadmi Party is expanding exponentially in Haryana," he added.

Delhi Health Minister welcomed the new joinees and said it is a matter of "great delight" that "prominent leaders" who have been MLAs and ministers in Haryana are joining the family of the party.

"After Punjab and Delhi, people in Haryana are saying that elections should be held soon in Haryana so that the Aam Aadmi Party can form the government. After Punjab and Delhi, this change will move ahead throughout India," he said.

He also said that the AAP is committed to replacing the politics of hate with that of work.

"In Delhi, we have shown that when you have the will, you can easily make the impossible possible," he said.

