West Bengal Couple Sells 8-Months-Old Child To Buy iPhone And Make Reels

In a shocker, a West Bengal couple sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an expensive iPhone in order to make reels. The bizarre incident reportedly took place in the North 24 Parganas district of the state.
An investigation was launched into the matter and police were able to apprehend the mother of the child, identified as Sathi, while the father, Jaydev, remains absconding.
According to reports, the couple’s neighbours who sensed something wrong was going on alarmed the police about the matter. The neighbours were irked when they noticed the child’s absence and a sudden change in the behaviour of the couple.
According to them, the couple was struggling to make ends meet some days ago, and suddenly, they had an iPhone and were touring different parts of the state and shooting reels.
When confronted by the neighbours about the whereabouts of the baby, the couple reportedly admitted to selling the child for an iPhone.
After the police got information about the incident, the baby was rescued from a lady in the Khardah area. The couple had apparently sold their baby to this lady in exchange for money to buy the phone so as to make reels.
The lady in question was identified as one Priyanka Ghosh and was also taken in by the police.
Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that the couple also have a seven-year-old daughter and also indulge in drug abuse, mentioned the neighbours.
A local councilor’s statement also mentioned that the couple was about to sell their daughter too. Tarak Guha, the local councilor said, “After selling the boy, Jaydev also tried to sell the girl on Saturday midnight. We informed the police as soon as we understood it.”
According to a statement by a police official, it was not clear whether the boy was sold due to poverty or there was any other reason behind their bizarre decision.