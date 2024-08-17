Assam: Nagaon Man Missing In Hyderabad For Over A Month

Seeking employment opportunities elsewhere, a man from Assam was on Saturday reported missing for over a month. The person's family has issued a contact number for urgent information of his whereabouts.
Identified as Rajiv Barua, the missing person is a resident of Puranigudam village in Assam's Nagaon district. According to the family, he had shifted to Hyderabad in search of work.
However, the last time Barua's family could contact him was on June 29 after which he is thought to have gone missing. Meanwhile, his wife filed a missing person report at the local police station.
The family has also issued a contact number: 09957289992 and urged people to share any information about Barua's whereabouts.
Last month, three youths from Assam's Charaideo were found dead in Tamil Nadu, while another was reported missing. The youths hailed from Charaideo’s Lakwa locality.
The bodies of the three youths were recovered near Jolarpettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. They were identified as Nabin Bhumij, Nava Bhumij, and Jhamoni Gor. Meanwhile, Maina Bhumij was missing.
Notably, the group had travelled to Tamil Nadu seeking jobs. Efforts were launched to locate the missing youth.