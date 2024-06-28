Assam: Nagaon Police Nab Accused With Vietnam-Made Pistol, Bullets

In a late-night search operation, a team of Juria police in Assam's Nagaon recovered a Vietnam-made pistol along with four rounds of live bullets, the police informed on Friday.
According to a statement, the team, led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg carried out a search operation at North Kaladuba village in the Juria tehsil in Nagaon district.
During the operation, a 0.22 caliber pistol along with four rounds of live ammunition were seized. Apart from that, the police also arrested one accused.
The accused, identified as Raees Uddin, a resident of Kaladuba has been processed for further legal action, the statement mentioned.
"A Nagaon Police team from Juria PS led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg recovered one 0.22 Caliber Vietnam made Pistol and 4 rounds of Live Ammunition in a last night search operation. One accused is arrested for further Legal Action," Nagaon Police posted on X.