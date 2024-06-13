Nurse Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Nagaon Nursing Home

A shocking incident took place today at DBM Nursing Home in the Borbazar area of Nagaon city, where the body of a nurse was found under mysterious circumstances in the hostel of the medical institute on Wednesday.
The deceased nurse has been identified as Purabi Borah, a resident of the Puranigudam locality in Nagaon. Authorities at the nursing home, as well as her colleagues, suspect that she may have committed suicide.
According to one of her colleagues, Purabi Borah had gone on a morning walk with her roommate earlier in the day. However, when she did not emerge from her room for a prolonged period, her roommate went to check on her and found her lying unconscious on the bed.
The nursing home doctors were immediately called to the scene, but they confirmed that Purabi Borah had already passed away. The police from Nagaon Sadar police station were notified and quickly arrived to recover the body and arrange for an autopsy. Syringes and other items were found near the body, leading to suspicions that the nurse may have consumed excessive intoxicating drugs or poison.
Colleagues have speculated that the nurse's possible motive for suicide could be related to a love affair, although the exact circumstances will be determined through the ongoing police investigation.
The Nagaon police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.