Assam: Over 50 Students In Nagaon Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal

Around 50 to 60 students at a Lower Primary school in Assam’s Nagaon on Wednesday fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at the school premises in a suspected case of food poisoning.

As per initial reports, the incident was reported at the Rajgaon South Jorbagan LP School in the Kampur town of Nagaon district in Assam. According to information received, the students started falling ill right after consuming the food.