Nagaon

Assam Police Arrest Eight for Rs 7 Crore Loan Fraud in Nagaon

The criminals are alleged to have secured loans totaling approximately Rs 7 crore from Axis Bank using forged documents.
Pratidin Time

The Nagaon Police have arrested eight individuals involved in a major loan fraud operation. The arrests were made in Dhing’s Ahom Gaon within Assam’s Nagaon district, following a detailed investigation into fraudulent activities reported by Axis Bank.

The accused were apprehended based on a complaint lodged by Axis Bank, leading to the registration of case number 784/24 at Nagaon Sadar Police Station. The criminals are alleged to have secured loans totaling approximately Rs 7 crore from Axis Bank using forged documents.

Further investigation is ongoing to uncover any additional fraudulent activities and potential accomplices involved in this extensive scam.

