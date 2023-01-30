Assam Police Foil Child Marriage Bid in Nagaon, 3 Arrested

Three persons including the groom have been arrested by the police for allegedly conducting child marriage in Nagaon district of Assam.

The incident took place in Rupahihat area of Nagaon.

According to police, on January 28, they got information that a minor girl was being married off at Dakhin Khatowal village. A raid was conducted by Inspector Sanjit Kumar Ray, the Officer-in-Charge of Rupahihat police station and his team.

Post the raid at Abdul Kalam’s residence, the persons conducting the marriage were arrested.

"Accordingly Obaidul Islam and two accused persons, who had accompanied him namely Gulzar Hussain, a resident of village Dokhin Khatowal and Rufol Amin, a resident of Maaripar village under Juria police station, have been apprehended. The victim has been rescued," said an official of Rupahihat police station.

A case has been registered at Rupahihat police station under section 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 and Section 12 of POCSO Act, 2012.

All of the accused persons have been sent to judicial custody.