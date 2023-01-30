Boy Who Hid In Bangladesh Turned Up In Malaysia Days Later; Check Out This Curious Case

A curious case of lost and found has come to the fore from Bangladesh, where a young boy travelled to a different country altogether while playing a game.

As per several reports, the boy aged 15 years, was playing hide and seek with his friends in the port city of Chittagong in Bangladesh on January 11. During the game he hid himself inside a cargo container where he fell asleep.

Later on, the container was locked and loaded to be transported to Malaysia. Identified as Fahim, the boy had reportedly locked himself inside the container which set sail later on.

Six days later, when the container was opened, Fahim found himself in a different country. Devoid of food and water for the six-day journey, he was starved dehydrated inside the container.

A video of the moment the container was opened and the boy came out, is doing the rounds on internet. It was shared by a Reddit user which showed the boy’s condition after coming out of the container.