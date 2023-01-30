Boy Who Hid In Bangladesh Turned Up In Malaysia Days Later; Check Out This Curious Case

A curious case of lost and found has come to the fore from Bangladesh, where a young boy travelled to a different country altogether while playing a game.
As per several reports, the boy aged 15 years, was playing hide and seek with his friends in the port city of Chittagong in Bangladesh on January 11. During the game he hid himself inside a cargo container where he fell asleep.
Later on, the container was locked and loaded to be transported to Malaysia. Identified as Fahim, the boy had reportedly locked himself inside the container which set sail later on.
Six days later, when the container was opened, Fahim found himself in a different country. Devoid of food and water for the six-day journey, he was starved dehydrated inside the container.
A video of the moment the container was opened and the boy came out, is doing the rounds on internet. It was shared by a Reddit user which showed the boy’s condition after coming out of the container.
After the container was opened, officials found him inside it. The boy had a high fever and was soon rushed to a hospital for examination, reported New York Post.
The home minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told Bernama, a Malaysian media outlet, “The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here.”
After the police came over the case, they initially suspected it to be an incident of human trafficking. However, that was soon dismissed as the truth came to the fore.
The incident is a timely reminder for children to obey elders. It brings to mind the repeated reprimands that our parents handed us as children. They would limit us from going out of a certain bound while playing games. In hindsight, it was for our own safety.