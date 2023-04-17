Assam Police Foils Buffalo Smuggling Bid In Nagaon

Assam Police on Monday foiled a buffalo smuggling bid at Raha under Nagaon district and arrested one person in connection to it.

As many as 14 buffalos were seized from a truck that was intercepted by police based on suspicion.

The truck bearing registration number ‘AS02 BC 3142’ was intercepted near Jongal Balahu Garh statue located near the highway, police said.

It is learned that the truck was en route Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati from Kampur in Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections was registered against the driver of the truck.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Recently, a total of nine cattle smugglers were detained in an operation carried out by the police in Assam’s Dhemaji.

The operation was carried out against cattle trafficking in the region when nine smugglers were detained by officials at Sissiborgaon area of the district.

Those detained were trying to smuggle cattle outside of the country. Following their detention, it came to the fore that all of them were residents of Assam’s Sivasagar.

Officials also seized Rs 27 lakh 50 thousand from the cattle smugglers.