Assam Youth Goes Missing, Feared To Have Joined ULFA-I

A youth has gone missing in Assam’s Tinsukia district and is suspected to have joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), his family members claimed.

The youth, identified as Bikash Gogoi, has been missing since the last five days. He is a resident of Bordumsa area.

His family members have filed a missing complaint at Bordumsa police station in this regard and an investigation has been initiated.

It is learned that Gogoi’s father was murdered in 2021, after which he went into depression.

Locals suspect that he might have joined the ULFA-I due to his poor mental condition and lack of decision making capacity.

There have been several reports of youths from the state suspectedly joining the banned militant outfit due to various personal reasons.

Earlier on Saturday, a youth went missing after he left his Demow home to meet with someone about a possible job interview in Dibrugarh city.

The youth has been reported missing since March 22.

The missing youth identified as Jintu Chetia, was a resident of Ushapur village in Demow under Dibrugarh district.

It is learned that the youth’s mobile phone was found switched off after he uploaded a mobile status on his WhatsApp saying, “I will miss everyone”.

Meanwhile, the parents of the youth are suspecting that he might have joined banned militant outfit ULFA-I.

The parents have also lodged a missing case in connection to the incident.