Assam Police Nabs 4-Member Dacoit Gang in Nagaon

Sources informed that the police, acting on an intelligence inputs, carried out an operation in Rupahihat.
In yet another significant breakthrough, Assam Police nabbed a four-member gang of dacoits during an operation in Nagaon on Sunday.

Sources informed that the police, acting on an intelligence inputs, carried out an operation in Rupahihat where the police nabbed the dacoits after chasing them.

The dacoits after being aware of the police starting firing at them in an attempt to flee from the scene. As a result, the police also had to resort to firing however, no one was injured.

The dacoits tried to escape by swimming in a water body near the area however, the police chased them and successfully nabbed them.

The dacoits have been identified as Aashiqul Khan, Nazmul Haque, Mojibur Rahman, and another one with the name Nazmul Haque.

