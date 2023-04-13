Assam: Another Govt Employee Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam on Wednesday caught another government employee red-handed while taking a bribe.

According to information received, an accountant at the office of the Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department was caught red-handed near his house for accepting a bribe.

The anti-corruption cell informed on Twitter that it laid a trap at Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon where they caught accountant Pulin Saikia after he accepted a bribe of Rs 35,000 for releasing a bill of the complainant.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap at Samaguri, Nagaon & caught red handed Pulin Saikia, Accountant, O/O Executive Engineer, PHE, Bokakhat, near his house soon after he accepted Rs. 35,000/-from the complainant for releasing running Bill @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips.”