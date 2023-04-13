Assam: Another Govt Employee Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam on Wednesday caught another government employee red-handed while taking a bribe.
According to information received, an accountant at the office of the Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department was caught red-handed near his house for accepting a bribe.
The anti-corruption cell informed on Twitter that it laid a trap at Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon where they caught accountant Pulin Saikia after he accepted a bribe of Rs 35,000 for releasing a bill of the complainant.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap at Samaguri, Nagaon & caught red handed Pulin Saikia, Accountant, O/O Executive Engineer, PHE, Bokakhat, near his house soon after he accepted Rs. 35,000/-from the complainant for releasing running Bill @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips.”
Meanwhile, following his arrest, the authorities carried out a search operation at his residence. During the search operation officials also recovered over Rs 6 lakhs in cash.
According to the CM’s vigilance cell, Rs 6,05,700 in cash was recovered during the search operation at Pulin Saikia’s residence. The cash was then seized by the officials.
“Further to the trap & arrest of Pulin Saikia last night, search by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM at his residential premises in Samaguri has led to recovery of cash Rs. 6,05,700/-. The same has been seized and lawful action is being taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @surendrakr_ips,” Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam further wrote on Twitter.
Earlier on March 31, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested a Lat Mandal for accepting bribe in Kamrup district.
The Lat Mandal was identified as Gitanjali Deka. She was posted at the office of the circle officer of Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup. Deka was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell while accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.