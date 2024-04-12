Assam: Several Injured Including Children In Nagaon Accident
The incident was reported from 11th Mile area when a Scorpio vehicle veered off the road and collided with a massive tree before careening through a tea plantation.

Several people, including children, were injured in a road mishap that occurred in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday night.

According to sources, the vehicle, en route from Hojai to Nagaon, was carrying seven occupants, among them two children. Eyewitnesses said that the vehicle was in high speed when the crash occurred.

Following the incident, locals and passersby sprung into action, extricating the injured from the wreckage and rushing to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

