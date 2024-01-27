Assam: Unable To Conceive Child, Rupahihat Woman Tortured To Death

The situation turned tense surrounding the recovery of a woman's mortal remains in Assam's Rupahihat on Saturday with the in-laws coming under fire from the family of the deceased.
The deceased woman's family members have alleged that her in-laws tried to paint the murder of their daughter as a suicide. The woman, tragically died childless adding to the pain of those she left behind.
According to the information received, the deceased, Fatema Khatun of Jiumarigaon near Rupahihat in the Nagaon district of Assam, tied the knot with Tafajjul Islam of Salmarigaon four years ago.
Although everything was fine initially, the woman's in-laws meted unspeakable harassment to her, according to complaints from her family members.
As after four years of marriage, she was not able to conceive a child, the in-laws tortured her physically and mentally. The family of the deceased alleged that after informing them that their daughter had died by suicide, the husband and his family were nowhere to be found.
They reached the Rupahihat Police looking for justice and lodged a complaint against the husband and the in-laws. An investigation has been launched and the police are looking into the matter, officials said.
Further details are awaited.