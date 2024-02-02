Assam Woman Abandons Children in New Delhi, Husband Files Missing Complaint

In an unusual instance, a callous mother allegedly abandoned her two children, including the infant on her lap, to flee, according to CCTV evidence.
The incident was reported in New Delhi.
According to sources, Ajibur Rahman, a resident of Gereki village in Rupohihat, Nagaon, traveled to Delhi with his wife, Saleha Khatun, and two children for employment purposes.
The distraught husband, with no other option, went home with his two children after searching for his wife in Delhi. He then filed a missing complaint with the Rupohihat police station.
The cause of the woman's escape has not yet been determined.
"My family and I travelled to New Delhi about a month and a half ago. We went there to work. My wife suddenly left me and our two children. I am not sure why she did this to me. I found out about the incident after watching a CCTV video," stated the distraught spouse before the media.