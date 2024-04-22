Assam Woman Killed By Irate Tusker In Nagaon

A middle-aged woman was tragically trampled to death by an irate elephant at Butmari Char in Jura under Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday night.
The deceased woman has been identified as Tasmina Khatun. Sources informed that Khatun came up against a wild elephant last night when she came out of the house for some business.
Subsequently, she was attacked and killed by the tusker, sources further informed.
Man-animal conflict is a concerning issue in the Northeast region. Last month, a wild elephant wreaked havoc in the forested areas of Kachuwa village in Nagaon, leaving one forest personnel severely injured. Siraj Ali, the unfortunate witness to the terrifying incident, saw the wild elephant's sudden aggression firsthand as it stormed through the forest.
Caught off guard by the attack, the on-duty forest personnel suffered grievous injuries and was promptly rushed to Nagaon Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention.