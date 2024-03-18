Rampaging Elephant Plagues Amsing Jorabat, Residents Demand Compensation

For the past week, the tranquilly of Amsing Jorabat, located within Kamrup Metro district, has been disturbed by the ominous presence of a wild elephant. In a series of relentless attacks, these majestic creature has targeted not just one or two, but five local business establishments.
Emerging from the confines of the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of sustenance, the marauding elephant has left a trail of destruction, ransacking the Paul Store, Biki Store, Narayan Store, Prasad Store, and a warehouse. Despite locals promptly notifying the forest department, their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears, with little action taken.
Frustrated by the lack of response, residents have voiced their demand for the forest department to compensate for the damages incurred. This incident sheds light on the recurring issue of wild elephants venturing out from the sanctuary, causing havoc not only in Amsing Jorabat but also in neighboring areas like Satgaon and Narengi.
As the threat of wild elephant encounters looms day and night, the once peaceful community finds itself gripped by fear and uncertainty.