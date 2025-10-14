Assam's Doboka on Edge as Forest Dept Plans Major Eviction Drive

A massive eviction drive is set to take place in the Jamuna–Moudenga Reserved Forest area under Doboka, following a formal notice issued by the Hojai Forest Division. The operation aims to clear large-scale encroachments on forest land that have allegedly been occupied for years.

According to official sources, around 1,258 families who have built houses and settlements within forest land have been served eviction notices. The Forest Department has given the occupants a 15-day deadline to vacate the area voluntarily before the eviction drive begins.

The eviction is expected to cover key locations such as Udmari, Jamunagaon, Nigam, and several adjoining villages under the reserved forest belt. The forest department, which has reportedly been preparing for the operation over the past several days, issued the notices on Monday, triggering widespread panic and uncertainty among the residents.

Forest officials have stated that the drive is part of an ongoing effort to restore encroached forest land and protect the integrity of the region’s ecosystem. However, local families — many of whom claim to have been living in the area for decades — expressed fear and distress following the department’s notice.