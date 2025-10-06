Gauhati High Court Sets Rules for Fair Eviction of Encroachments

The Gauhati High Court has issued important directives to the Assam government regarding eviction drives on government land, forest areas, and water bodies across the state. The court has instructed that evictions must be carried out without discrimination based on caste, religion, or language, while strictly adhering to the legal procedures and guidelines previously laid down by the judiciary.

According to the Gauhati High Court’s order, authorities must issue prior notices at least 15 days before conducting any eviction. The families residing in such areas must be duly informed, and all subsequent actions must comply with both court directives and government regulations.

The High Court reaffirmed that the government is authorized to remove encroachments from state-owned land, forest areas, and water bodies, ensuring that the process remains transparent and legally sound.

Earlier, eviction drives were carried out in several districts including Golaghat, Bongaigaon, and Golaghat’s Uriamghat, where government land and forest areas were reportedly occupied by illegal settlers. These drives, however, have drawn controversy amid allegations that many indigenous Assamese families were also affected.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that the government would not evict indigenous people of Assam from their land. However, several eviction operations in recent months reportedly displaced native families in different parts of the state, sparking widespread criticism and protests.

Following these incidents, the Sadou Asom Goria Jatiya Parishad approached the Gauhati High Court, appealing that indigenous Assamese Muslims — who have been residing in the state for decades — should not be evicted. Subsequently, the Chief Minister announced that native residents would be exempted from eviction drives, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting their rights while continuing action against illegal encroachments.

